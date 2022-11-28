Raiders Down the Seahawks in Thrilling 40-34 OT Contest

Incredibly, the Las Vegas Raiders won in overtime again and might have turned their season in the right direction.

Josh Jacobs, unable to get one yard for a critical first down earlier in the extra period, burst 86 yards for a touchdown with 4:32 remaining to give the Raiders a 40-34 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle.

The Raiders (4-7), who beat the Denver Broncos, 22-16, last week on the third play of overtime in Denver when Derek Carr hit Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass, have their first two-game winning streak of the season and escaped a last-place tie with the Broncos (3-8) in the AFC West.

This time, Carr didn’t have much to do with the finish other than handing off to Jacobs, but he still registered the 33rd come-from-behind fourth quarter or overtime victory of his career in a duel with Seattle quarterback Geno Smith.

However, Carr did drive the Raiders 75 yards in 10 plays, capped by his five-yard touchdown pass to tight end Foster to tie the score, 34-34, with 1:54 remaining in regulation to eventually force overtime.

Smith had taken the Seahawks 47 yards in seven plays and hit running back Travis Homer with an 18-yard scoring pass for a 34-27 lead with 5:37 remaining in the game after the Raiders failed on a fourth down run by Jacobs near midfield.

Then Carr and the Raiders made the most of their one last possession of regulation to pull even.

Carr completed 25-of-36 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns while overcoming two interceptions he threw to safety Quandre Diggs early in the game after throwing only one pick in the last five games. In comparison, Smith completed 27-of-37 throws for 328 yards and two touchdowns with an interception.

However, in the long run, Jacobs was the offensive star of the game.

Needing only 70 yards rushing to pass 1,000 for the season, Jacobs did much more than that by rushing 33 times for a career-high 229 yards and added a 30-yard touchdown run that gave the Raiders a 21-13 lead with 8:29 left in the second quarter.

In addition, Jacobs caught six passes for 74 yards and helped open things up for the Raiders’ receivers, as Adams had 11 catches for 74 yards, while wide receiver Matt Hollins made four catches for 63 yards and a 36-yard touchdown that gave the Raiders a 14-13 lead in the second quarter.

Not only that, but Jacobs broke by two yards the Raiders’ one-game rushing record of 227 set by Napoleon Kaufman against Denver on Oct. 19, 1997, at the Oakland Coliseum. His 303 total yards also are a franchise record.

Jacobs’ performance came three days short of the 35th anniversary of the brilliant Monday night performance Bo Jackson had against the Seahawks in Seattle, when he rushed for 221 yards and three touchdowns, including a 91-yarder.

Running back Ameer Abdullah also had three catches for 39 yards and an 18-yard touchdown that got the Raiders even, 7-7, in the first quarter, while Moreau had three receptions for 33 yards and his score.

Wide receiver D.J. Metcalf led the Seahawks with 11 catches for 90 yards, while wide receiver Tyler Lockett had three receptions for 68 yards and a 35-yard scoring catch. Kenneth Walker III led the Seahawks with only 26 yards rushing but had touchdown runs of 12 and 14 yards.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman led the Raiders with nine tackles, including two for losses, and made an interception. Safety Duron Harmon had seven tackles, while cornerback Sam Webb, linebacker Jayon Brown and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols all had five stops.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby made his presence felt, as always, with four tackles, 1.5 sacks, and six quarterback hits.

The Raiders return home to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where they are 2-2 this season, next Sunday to play the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers, who beat the Silver and Black, 24-19, in the season opener at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. In Week 14, the Raiders will play the Los Angeles Rams five days later in a Thursday night prime-time game at Sofi Stadium.

The Raiders' game on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium kicks off at 4:25 p.m. EST/1:25 p.m. PST. You can see that game on CBS.

