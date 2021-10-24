    • October 24, 2021
    Las Vegas Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Thread

    Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation, Raider Maven provides you the official Las Vegas Raiders versus the Philadelphia Eagles game thread.
    Author:
    Updated:
    Original:

    Las Vegas, NV.--The Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) play host to the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) from the NFC East today, here at Allegiant Stadium.

    The Raiders look to continue their surging success with a needed bye next week.  The Eagles are desperate to get their season back on track, and a win over the Silver and Black, on the road, could accomplish that.

    Remember the rule of five. If the Las Vegas Raiders win that key statistical battle, the game is over. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Raiders have three sacks and give up two, that means they are plus one. If they then get four turnovers and give up only one, that means they are plus three. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. Teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games on average.

    Here’s how to watch:

    TV: FOX

    Venue: Allegiant Stadium

    Kick-Off: 1:05 PM PDT / 4:05 PM EDT

    FOX is the host of Sunday's game. You can catch the game on FuboTV by using the link here.

    In addition, if you are located in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders Official app will carry Sunday’s game. Raiders app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

    Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

    Sunday’s game will air on both KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio 920 AM, the latter as the flagship radio station for all Raiders games.

    Brent Musburger is back in the booth for play-by-play. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle Lincoln Kennedy, who returns for the second season.

    In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

    Sunday’s game will also be available to listen to live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

    We will be updating this article with highlights and updates as the game progresses. Please keep checking back.

