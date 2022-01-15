Raiders vs. Bengals NFL Playoff Live Game Thread

The Las Vegas Raiders are on the road today to take on the Cincinnati Bengals, and we present this live game thread.

After eight long seasons, the Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr will lead the Silver and Black onto the field for an NFL Playoff game today against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Remember the rule of five. If the Las Vegas Raiders win that key statistical battle, the game is over. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Raiders have three sacks and give -up two, that means they are plus one. If they then get four turnovers and give up only one, that means they are plus three. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. Teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games on average.

We have the keys to what could be the Raiders' first playoff win since 2002 and final predictions for the game.

Eliminate self-mistakes

Every play gets magnified once you reach the playoffs, and that goes double for all of the ones that lead to teams shooting themselves in the foot.

That was a theme in the Raiders' earlier loss to the Bengals, as they had two turnovers and 77 yards worth of penalties as compared to only one turnover and five penalty yards for Cincinnati.

In a game where it's do-or-die for both teams, the Raiders can't allow for those kinds of mistakes to happen again, or else their playoff run could be a short one.

Control the line of scrimmage

One key thing the Raiders were able to do well in their four-game winning streak to close out the season was being able to instill their will on both sides of the ball.

The Raiders finished with more rushing yards than their opponents in three of those four games, and you only have to look at the season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers to know how the Raiders can get after the quarterback on defense.

The Silver and Black will need to do both of those things and control the pace against a Bengals team that can put up big plays in a hurry.

Here’s how to watch:

TV: NBC

Venue: Paul Brown Stadium

Kick-Off: 1:30 PM PST / 4:30 PM EST

NBC is the host of today’s Wild Card game, which can be watched on FuboTV by using the link here.

In addition, if you are located in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders Official app will carry Saturday’s game. Raiders app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

Today’s game will air on both KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio 920 AM, the latter as the flagship radio station for all Raiders games.

Brent Musburger is back in the booth for play-by-play. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle Lincoln Kennedy, who is in the booth for the second season running.

In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

Saturday’s game will also be available to listen live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

We will be updating this article with highlights and updates as the game progresses. Please keep checking back.

Get the latest analytics, updated after every play

START OF FIRST QUARTER:

PENALTY: False start called on Raiders Darren Waller. Five-yard penalty. Remains 2nd down.

SCORING UPDATE #1: 47-yard field goal attempt by Raiders placekicker Daniel Carlson is Good. Raiders lead 3-0 with 9:23 left to go in the first quarter.

SCORING UPDATE #2: Bengals C.J. Uzomah catches a seven-yard touchdown pass. PAT is Good. Bengals lead 7-3 with 4:31 left to go in the first quarter.

PENALTY: False start called on Raiders Kolton Miller. Five-yard penalty. Remains 2nd down.

TURNOVER: Fumble by Raiders Derek Carr is recovered by Bengals Larry Ogunjobi. Bengals will take over at the Raiders 15-yard line.

PENALTY: False start called on Bengals. Five-yard penalty. Remains 3rd down.

