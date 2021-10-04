Raiders vs. Chargers Official Live Game Thread

Inglewood, Calif.-- The Las Vegas Raiders are 3-0 heading into Monday night's game in Southern California against the upstart Los Angeles Chargers (2-1).

The obvious is that this is a game of two terrific quarterbacks. One, Derek Carr, the savvy veteran, the other Justin Herbert, perhaps the best young field general in the National Football League.

Remember the rule of five. If the Las Vegas Raiders win that key statistical battle, the game is over. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Raiders have three sacks and give up two, that means they are plus one. If they then get four turnovers and give up only one, that means they are plus three. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. Teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games on average.

Here’s how to watch:

TV: ESPN

Venue: SoFi Stadium

Kick-Off: 5:15 PM PDT/8:15 PM EDT

ESPN is the host of the prime-time game on Monday Night Football. You can catch tomorrow’s game on FuboTV by using the link here.

In addition, if you are located in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders Official app will carry the game. Raiders app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

Monday's game will air on both KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio 920 AM, the latter as the flagship radio station for all Raiders games.

Brent Musburger is back in the booth for play-by-play. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle Lincoln Kennedy, who returns for the second season.

In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

Monday's game will also be available to listen to live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

We will be updating this article with highlights and updates as the game progresses. Please keep checking back.

