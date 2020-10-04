SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills Game Thread

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Henderson, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders (2-1) are at home today to take on the Buffalo Bills (3-0) in what should be an excellent ball game.

The Buffalo Bills have the top young quarterback in the National Football League and are an underrated playoff team.  They can beat you in a shoot out or a defensive battle.  They may be the best team the Raiders have faced so far this season.

The Raiders have many reasons to be optimistic.  Certainly, they are beaten up, but they are not down.  They could see a return of several key players return.  Getting back home, even with no fans in the stands is a big deal as well.

What remains is a well-coached Bills team that has adapted to the new quarterback's skill set, and has a terrific leader in Sean McDermott.   Buffalo is not a mistake-proof team.  But they are very well-coached and conditioned and they have the talent to overcome mistakes.

Please make sure as the game progresses today that you join us in the comment sections with your thoughts on the contest. We will be posting constant updates right here in this article, so keep refreshing the page for the latest from here at the Death Star.

How to watch or listen to the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Buffalo Bills Today?

TV: CBS 4:25 ET/1:00 PT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio

Odds: BUF-3.5

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Keys to a Las Vegas Raiders Win Over the Buffalo Bills

For the Las Vegas Raiders (2-1) to exit Allegiant Stadium today with a win over the Buffalo Bills, here are the major keys.

Jairo Alvarado

by

Hondo S. Carpenter

Keys, Predictions for Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills

The time for the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills to play is here, and with that as well is predictions and keys to the game

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

Hondo S. Carpenter

How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Buffalo Bills

The Raiders (2-1) are hosting the Bills (3-0) in the Week 4 matchup. Details on how to watch today's game.

Hikaru Kudo

Nelson Agholor, Zay Jones Lead Las Vegas Raiders Attack

With injuries to rookies Bryan Edwards and Henry Ruggs, veterans Nelson Agholor and Zay Jones lead the Las Vegas Raiders aerial attack.

Jairo Alvarado

by

Buttciuss

Week 4: Las Vegas Raiders vs Buffalo Bills Predictions

Sports Illustrated Raider Maven's writer Hikaru Kudo makes his predictions for the Week 4 matchup between the Raiders and Bills.

Hikaru Kudo

by

tangent

Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Addresses Maskless Players

Derek Carr and Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders discuss video of players going maskless against NFL/NFLPA protocols.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

It’s Not All Bad for the Raiders Defense

Although the Raiders defense struggled against the Patriots on Sunday, there are still some positives plays the defense made.

Hikaru Kudo

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XV

Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Final Injury Repor Las Vegas Raiders Versus Buffalo Bills

The final injury reports are in and we know who's likely to play and who might not for Sunday's Raiders and Bills tilt

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Marcus Mariota Returns to the Las Vegas Raiders

With a plethora of injuries, the Las Vegas Raiders saw backup quarterback Marcus Mariota return to the active roster.

Jairo Alvarado