Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills Game Thread

Henderson, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders (2-1) are at home today to take on the Buffalo Bills (3-0) in what should be an excellent ball game.

The Buffalo Bills have the top young quarterback in the National Football League and are an underrated playoff team. They can beat you in a shoot out or a defensive battle. They may be the best team the Raiders have faced so far this season.

The Raiders have many reasons to be optimistic. Certainly, they are beaten up, but they are not down. They could see a return of several key players return. Getting back home, even with no fans in the stands is a big deal as well.

What remains is a well-coached Bills team that has adapted to the new quarterback's skill set, and has a terrific leader in Sean McDermott. Buffalo is not a mistake-proof team. But they are very well-coached and conditioned and they have the talent to overcome mistakes.

Please make sure as the game progresses today that you join us in the comment sections with your thoughts on the contest. We will be posting constant updates right here in this article, so keep refreshing the page for the latest from here at the Death Star.

How to watch or listen to the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Buffalo Bills Today?

TV: CBS 4:25 ET/1:00 PT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio

Odds: BUF-3.5

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1