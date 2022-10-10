Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Live Game Updates

The Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) at Arrowhead Stadium today.

The Raiders are looking to remain in the won column, and enter their bye week ona two-game win streak.

Coach Josh McDaniels spoke about how difficult it is to defend against the likes of Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs quarterback. "He's going to make some plays. That's not going to be a mystery. There's going to be some things that he does in the game, he's a great player."

McDaniels added, "Try to make them have to earn everything that they get. But, again, you can't get discouraged because he makes a great play. I mean there's probably going to be a few of those. That's why it's a team sport and we're going to have to come back and score some points on our end too. It's just one of those things that you're going to have to live with sometimes."

Remember the rule of five. If the Las Vegas Raiders win that key statistical battle, the game is over. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Raiders have three sacks and give up two, that means they are plus one. If they then get four turnovers and give up only one, that means they are plus three. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. Teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games on average.

I asked McDaniels about the importance of his defenders maintaining gap integrity against an offense that masters misdirection. “Really important. We use the phrase ‘eye candy’. They want you to look over here and then all of a sudden, the ball is over here and your kind of like, ‘What happened?’"

McDaniels expounded adding, "What's always impressed me is how precise they are and how detailed they are when they do those things. Look, players like to run things that are fun. They enjoy that. Andy has always been somebody that you, as an offensive coach, watch their things and you say, 'Can we steal that from them? Or would we call that?' And some things are no, you don't feel comfortable enough."

Here’s how to watch it:

TV: ESPN

Venue: Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Kick-Off: 5:15 PM PDT / 8:15 PM EDT

ESPN is the host of Monday’s primetime game on Monday Night Football. The booth features Joe Buck on Play-by-play and Troy Aikman as color analyst. Please check your local TV provider for further channel information. You can also catch tomorrow’s game on FuboTV by using the link here.

In addition, if you are located in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders Official app will carry tomorrow’s game. The Raiders app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

Today’s game will air on both KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio 920 AM, the latter as the flagship radio station for all Raiders games.

Jason Horowitz replaces Brent Musburger in the booth for play-by-play beginning this season. Horowitz most recently called Army Football games for CBS Sports Network and covered both Westwood One’s NCAA Football and Basketball coverage for the past 13 years. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle, Lincoln Kennedy, who returns for the third season running.

In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

Today’s game will also be available to listen live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

