BREAKING: Las Vegas Raiders Sign Third-Round NFL Draft Pick T DJ Glaze from Maryland
The Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco was busy today signing third-round offensive tackle Delmar "DJ" Glaze of the Maryland Terrapins.
After today, only second-round OG Jackson Powers-Johnson from the Oregon Ducks remains unsigned.
Per the Raiders:
Raiders Sign Third-Round Pick T DJ Glaze
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed third-round draft pick T DJ Glaze, the club announced Friday.
Glaze, a 6-foot-4, 315-pound tackle out of Maryland, was selected with the 77th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Glaze played in 40 games over four seasons (2020-23) with the Terrapins and started every game his final two seasons (14 at left tackle and 12 at right tackle).
In 2023, Glaze started all 13 games at left tackle and was part of an offensive line that blocked for the fourth-ranked overall offense in the Big Ten and the top-ranked passing offense (278.9 passing yards per game). He earned Third Team All-Big Ten honors in 2023 and was named Honorable Mention All-Big Ten in 2022.
A native of Charlotte, N.C., Glaze attended West Mecklenburg High School and was named 2019 SoMECK First Team All-Conference and was a three-start recruit by 247Sports.com.
