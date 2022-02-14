Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Leo Chenal, Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin Badger Leo Chenal is an energetic linebacker prospect who plays aggressively well in the run game and pass rush.

Wisconsin Badger Leo Chenal is an intriguing prospect who can help the Las Vegas Raiders defense in so many ways.

Chenal is a linebacker who succeeded the most of his college career in stopping the run and in pass rushing, something the Raiders can benefit via the 2022 NFL Draft.

Despite not having much coverage experience, Chenal earned a spot at the AP All-American Second Team.

“A massive linebacker who is relatively light on his feet, Leo Chenal can be a starter in the NFL if he refines his game in coverage; his size and speed, combined with his instincts against the run, make him a promising prospect,” NFL Draft Bible said.

The 6-foot-2, 261 pound linebacker recorded a total of 96 total tackles (55 solo), eight sacks, five quarterback hits and a pair of forced fumbles in his final season with the Badgers.

And for the second straight season, Chenal led the Badgers in tackles.

Chenal is an explosive linebacker that shoots through blockers quickly and gets the running back or quarterback to the ground fast.

He's high motor player that plays at full speed the entire game.

Chenal is a good tackler at the point of attack but often struggles in space, especially when covering tight ends in zone coverage.

His upside for Chenal comes in as a run defender. The Raiders can benefit from a player like him, who loves to stop the run and blitz the quarterback often.

The run defense has always been a problem for the Raiders, and last season they drastically improved from a year ago.

The Raiders can continue to improve by drafting a player such as Chenal, who is expected to be selected in the mid round of the draft.

A good showing at the combine can have his draft stock on the rise.

