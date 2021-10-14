Mayock Steering the Raiders Ship

Mike Mayock stands at the helm of the Las Vegas Raiders, ready to lead the organization through troubled waters.

The Las Vegas Raiders took a hit when Jon Gruden resigned from the organization.

Questions arose on who would be driving the ship forward, and Raiders owner Mark Davis made it clear that he would be flipping the roles over and give general manager Mike Mayock the final say on personnel decisions.

It has been a long week for Davis and his team, but now the focus goes back to football, where it should be.

"I think it's a really subtle distinction, and he can talk 51 and 49 and I can tell you from my heart, that the way I've always looked at the general manager's job regardless of 51-49, final say, all that verbiage, it's my job and my department's job to serve the coaching staff, to find them players, they want. And trust me, nothing's going to change they're okay. Nothing will change there, it's my job, and our job in that department to supply the coach", said Mayock.

Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia will be taking control of the helm; he has the full endorsement of Mayock and the rest of the team.

"He's got as much respect in the locker room, in our locker room, as any coach I've ever seen in my life and the reason he does – is he a great coach? Hell yeah. But he's an even better man and what I've always told people when I endorse him is that he's the most natural leader of men that I have ever been around," said Mayock.

Only five games into the season, the Raiders sit at 3-2 and with 12 games remaining in the schedule, and already they have affirmed that they're both in it together, business as usual.

"Rich and I are on the same page, trust me. I don't think you're going to see, I can't even go beyond the daily right now, we're going to get into free agency, we're going to get into the draft and all those things down the road, but right now that's a very subtle conversation, and it's going to be business as usual," added Mayock.

Mayock is moving forward and putting this team first.

He's speaking to his coaches, looking into bringing in talent to help put together a team that could accomplish their goals, and putting this team in a spot to contend for a Super Bowl.

