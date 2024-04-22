Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast: In-Depth Scouting Reports on all NFL Draftable QBs in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders are finalizing their plans for this week's NFL Draft, and excitement is rising in Raider Nation.
General Manager Tom Telesco, Coach Antonio Pierce, Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham, and Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy are putting the finishing touches on their talent evaluations, which could reshape the Silver and Black for the next decade.
The team is moving forward with a singular focus with eyes ahead.
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast episode offers you a complete insider scouting report on all of the NFL Draftable quarterbacks from one of the most respected NFL QB scouts, 14-year NFL veteran and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Drew Stanton.
You can watch the entire podcast when you click here, and if you prefer to listen, you can easily do that right here.
The Las Vegas Raiders' defensive end, Maxx Crosby, spoke about the importance of him assisting in bringing Tyree Wilson along.
"Yeah, no doubt. You could ask Tyree [Wilson], I'm always on him because I want what's best for him. At the end of the day, when you're a rookie you don't truly know anything. You're just trying to learn and absorb as much information as you possibly can and put yourself in the best position to succeed, and if you don't have a blueprint, you're lost. And I know like when I was young, I was literally relying off just playing my ass off and not quitting on anything. You know what I mean? That was my niche. I was like alright I'll play everybody and make plays, and I would just make plays and get sacks just by effort alone. And a guy like Tyree, he's got all the tools and intangibles and everything like that. But for him, it's just about being consistent. What does that mean being consistent? It sounds like cliche bull [expletive], but at the end of the day, you've got to show up every single day and put the work in, and I feel like he's in a good spot right now. He's got a ton of room to grow, he knows that, and he's just got to keep showing up, be constantly curious. If you're like that, you're going to give yourself the best chance to have success in this league because everybody's chasing the top dog. You know what I mean? It doesn't matter. You could do it at a high level five years like myself, but I know there's more people that want what I want, that's why I work the way I do. I know everybody wants what I have, and I refuse to let that [expletive] go. You know what I mean? So, this league is dog eat dog. You know what I mean? So yeah, I'm rooting for Tyree. I'm going to constantly stay on him, and he's just got to be consistent and continue falling in love with the process."
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
