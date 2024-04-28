Las Vegas Raiders Add Quality Pieces on Third Day of the 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders used the third day of the NFL Draft to improve their team by filling the bare positions on their roster. The Silver and Black started the third draft day by addressing their second most significant need outside the offensive line: their cornerback unit.
The club selected cornerback Decamrion Richardson from Mississippi State with its fourth-round pick.
"Yeah, I mean, he's got a lot of potential,” Raiders general manager Tom Telesco said. “I wouldn't call him necessarily a project because he was a two-year starter in the SEC, but he does have some work to do at the position. But he also fits as far as he can make an impact on special teams with his size, his speed, and he's an excellent tackler.
"Usually hard to find bigger corners that can really run that are actually really good tacklers as well. So, the fact that we get those three things with him. He's a really good athlete, so keep developing his game. He was relatively new to the position. He was a running back and mostly a safety in high school and then went to safety and corner in college and now playing corner. So, just a lot to work with there. But those are the type of guys we want to work with."
Then, with the 148th overall pick, the Raiders selected linebacker Tommy Eichenberg from Ohio State. Adding Eichenberg to an already talented linebacker unit could be an underrated move for the Raiders. A retired NFL scout told SI that Eichenberg “plays like Jack Lambert.”
Eichenberg's style of play fits well with Raiders linebackers Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo.
“Yeah, that was something that I told a lot of the teams. My love for the game is unmatched,” Eichenberg said. “Like there's nothing else I want to do right now in my life. It's hard to turn it off, but I love the game. I mean, I'm always around it, always just trying to learn. I mean, I can't even name all the things I've done back in college that just revolved around football because I love the game so much, I love the dudes, I love the coaches. I love just everything that comes with it. So, I'm excited to just continue my journey.”
Eichenberg played football for one of the country's most respected college football programs. His experience playing on the biggest stage of college football will pay dividends.
“I think it helped me a lot just because I know that I played football at the highest level in college at Ohio State, where the expectations are so high, and someone is trying to take your spot, and if you don’t show up, your spot is on the line,” Eichenberg said. “So, I think it's helped me so much, and I think it will help me in the future.”
