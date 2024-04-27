Raiders Select OT Delmar Glaze With No. 77 Pick in 2024 NFL Draft
With their third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected offensive tackle Delmar Glaze out of Maryland.
Glaze joins an offensive tackle room that lost Jermaine Eluemunor to free agency this offseason. He adds depth to the position group and could earn himself some meaningful playing time in Las Vegas.
The 6-foot-4, 315-pound offensive tackle started all 13 games for the Terrapins last season, helping lead the second-best passing offense in the Big Ten (278.9 yards per game) and fourth-best overall offense in the Big Ten, which averaged 387.3 total yards per game.
Glaze was named to the 2023 All-Big Ten Third Team for his efforts.
He started every game the season before as well and was named a 2022 All-Big Ten honorable mention. The year before that, Glaze made six starts in 13 games. He appeared in just one game in 2020, his first season with the program.
Pro Football Focus gave Glaze a 73.6 overall grade for his 2023 season, a 73.3 for his 2022 season and a 71.5 for his 2021 season.
At the 2023 NFL Combine, Glaze recorded a 5.21-second 40-yard-dash, a 1.78-second 10-yard split, a 25.5-inch vertical jump, an 8-feet-8-inch broad jump and 29 reps on bench press.
NFL ext Gen Stats gave Glaze a production score of 64, an athleticism score of 71 and a total score of 71.
The following is NFL analyst Lance Zierlein's evaluation of Glaze:
"Swing tackle prospect with some promising NFL traits but tape that comes up lacking against some of the better competition he faced. Glaze has started at both tackle spots but is inconsistent with his pass sets and change of direction. Rushers with speed can beat him to the top of the rush and cross his face for easy inside access once he starts oversetting. He has good hand strength and should improve in protection if he can use more direct, inside hands in his punch. He’s fairly fluid in space and fits the criteria of an inside/outside zone blocker with lead-pull potential. A move to guard might give him the best chance to become an NFL starter in the future."
Zierlein projected Glaze to go in the fifth round.
