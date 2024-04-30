Raiders Addressed Nearly Every Position of Need in the NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders narrowed their needs to just a few positions entering the NFL Draft. The Raiders primarily needed three central positions heading into the draft. Those positions were offensive line, cornerback, and linebacker. Most believed the Raiders would address its offensive line with the 13th overall pick. The Raiders were given the chance to select an impact player at a position they didn’t necessarily need but still tied into their need for significant talent along the offensive line.
The Raiders selected tight end Brock Bowers with the 13th overall pick instead of using it on an offensive lineman, as there had already been multiple offensive linemen selected before the Raiders had the opportunity to make their selection.
Las Vegas would then use their next two picks to solidify their offensive line truly. They selected offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson from Oregon in the second round and offensive lineman D.J. Glaze from Maryland in the third round. Power-Johnson, combined with Bowers and Glaze, immediately upgraded the Raiders’ offensive line. As the Raiders prepare to have a competition for the starting quarterback position this offseason, there wasn’t a more significant position of need for the Silver and Black than the offensive line.
General Manager Tom Telesco then turned his attention to the Raiders’ defense, which improved last season but is looking to take another step this year and prove last season wasn’t a fluke.
In the fourth round, the Raiders selected Decamerion Richardson from Mississippi State. While the Raiders have their starting safety spots already solidified, Richardson adds depth to a position that needed it almost as bad as the offensive line.
The departure of cornerback Amik Robertson heightened the need for additional help at the position. Drafting Richardson adds talent to the backend of their cornerback rotation and gives them a talented defensive back ready to go should Jack Jones or Nate Hobbs be unavailable.
The Raiders added depth to their roster by drafting linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, running back Dylan Laube, safety Trey Taylor, and cornerback M.J. Devonshire. All three added depth to positions the Raiders have quality starters at. While the draftees will receive various playing time early in their careers, the Raiders could not have addressed the positions of need on their roster in the draft much better than they did. Telesco is just getting started.
