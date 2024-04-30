Raiders Potentially Creating a True Run-Based Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders have historically been known as a team that depends on their run game. That has especially been the case in recent years, as former Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was the focal point of the team’s offense.
For the last few years, the Raiders’ chances of winning or losing were almost always tied directly to whether or not Jacobs and their rushing attack were successful. Even worse, the Raiders weren’t always guaranteed to win games in which Jacobs was productive, yet they still needed him if they wanted a realistic chance to win on Sundays.
As Jacobs rightfully desired more money after leading the league in rushing two seasons ago, teams around the National Football League were devaluing the running back position. This forced the Raiders to prepare for life without Jacobs, a fan favorite and vital part of the Raiders.
One of General Manager Tom Telesco's first moves was to attempt to reach a contract agreement with Jacobs, but he was unsuccessful. Jacobs would leave the Raiders to sign with the Green Bay Packers, leaving the Raiders in search of a running back plan. With such an emphasis on the run game, having questions at running back meant the Raiders' offense had significant concerns.
The Raiders, who have been a run-based team, let their starting running back of the last five seasons walk in free agency, and they have a relatively unproven quarterback in Aidan O’Connell. However, after the moves the Raiders made in free agency and the NFL Draft, there is a chance the Raiders are still building a run-based team. It may just look different than it has in the past few seasons.
Las Vegas spent its first three draft picks on players who can help solidify its offensive line. In addition to drafting two offensive linemen with their second—and third-round picks, the Raiders selected tight end Brock Bowers, who can help block along the offensive line. Telesco and the Raiders thoroughly addressed their offensive line in the draft and could address it again later in free agency.
They also figure three running backs should be able to help replace most of the production they’re losing with Jacobs’ departure. They’ll get similar production at a much more team-friendly cost.
Between the added offensive linemen and their three running backs, all possessing different yet valuable aspects to the team, the Raiders may not be the same team with a workhorse running back that carries 80 percent of the team’s carries every season. They could potentially still be creating a roster that will depend on the success of their run game.
However, instead of hoping one running back has a good game, the team can now rely on the versatility of three running backs to help establish their rushing attack and open up the passing game. They'll require less from quarterback Aidan O’Connell or Gardner Minshew to win games for them next season. This would create an offense more creative than handing the ball off and hoping for the best.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.