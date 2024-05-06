Raiders' WRs Left Off List of Top WR Trios
The Las Vegas Raiders have arguably the best wide receiver in football in All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams.
Their receiver unit is one of the best in the league from top to bottom, even with past offensive coordinators who could not consistently get the offense going. Along with Adams, the Raiders added Jakobi Meyers last season, who finished the season with over 800 yards despite missing a game and despite Adams being targeted nearly 70 more times than him last season.
The combination of Adams and Meyers alone should rank at least near the league's top half of receiving duos. Adding Tre Tucker to the equation should give the Raiders a trio of receiving options that rank near the league's top half.
However, CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell disagrees, leaving the Raiders receiving unit off the list of top 12 receiving trios in the league. More surprisingly, Podell ranked the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings’ receiving threats higher than the Raiders’ unit.
“[Deandre] Hopkins producing over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns on 75 catches at age 31 is incredibly impressive given the rotating door at quarterback in Nashville this past season with an injured Ryan Tannehill, rookie Will Levis, and Malik Willis all throwing passes,” Podell said.
“Speaking of injuries, Burks has played just 22 games in two seasons, failing to live up to his first-round draft status. However, a return to the slot -- where he balled out in college -- instead of lining up out wide -- where he has predominantly lined up so far in the NFL -- could help him take the next step.
The Vikings trio Podell selected had similar numbers to Adams, Meyers, and Tucker last season. However, Podell has the Vikings’ trio of receivers ranked as the ninth-best receiving duos.
“How great is Justin Jefferson? Well, his career average of 98.3 receiving yards per game is the best in NFL history, and in 2023, he became only the third player in NFL history to total 1,000 or more receiving yards while playing ten or fewer games in a season” Podell said. “Jefferson joined Chargers wide receiver Wes Chandler (1982) and Rams wide receiver Jim Benton (1945) as the only others to accomplish that feat.
“Jefferson's 2023 output is even more incredible considering Kirk Cousins was lost early in the year with a torn Achilles. Addison, meanwhile, became just the third rookie in Minnesota history to have ten receiving touchdowns in their debut season, joining Sammy White and Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss.”
