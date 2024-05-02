Raiders' Davante Adams Talks Avoiding Outside Noise
Social media has made it easier for NFL fans to voice their opinions.
Whether a player has a good or bad game, their name will most certainly be trending throughout the course of a Sunday.
Some players are receptive to criticism they see, while others try to avoid it entirely. Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams is closer to the latter.
Adams talked about how he doesn’t bother to search his name on social media after a game, whether he has a good or bad performance when he joined defensive end Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush with Maxx Crosby."
“I’ve found that that doesn’t do anything for you, either,” Adams said about reading comments about himself, positive or negative. “Neither of those make you a better or worse player. People can say whatever; that doesn’t factor in unless you let it do something to you. But if you don’t let it happen, it’s not going to make me better hearing somebody say that I’m better. It can do something for you internally. ‘Oh, you think that was good? Okay, well then.’ It almost gives you something to look forward to, I would say.”
Adams said players can get sucked into social media, like Twitter, and it doesn’t help them improve their performance.
“Every single person that has Twitter says, ‘Davante is the best receiver,'" Adams said. "What is that going to do for my stats next year? What is that going to do for my effort and my play style, the dog I have, my toughness if I get hurt out there? All that s— factors in, bro. So, if you let what people are saying, good or bad, factor in, now you’re just going to be as good as people talk about. And that’s not a good place to be.”
Social media allows fans to critique players when they have bad games and praise them when they have good games. Adams said players should not immerse themselves in either.
Many players, like Adams, try to block out social media noise so they can focus on their game. It has clearly worked for Adams, one of the best receivers in the NFL.
Click here to watch the full podcast episode with Crosby and Adams.
