Former Cowboys Pro Bowl WR Talks AP, Raiders' Additions of Bowers, Gallup
Former Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl wide receiver Dez Bryant knows talent as well as anyone.
Despite not having played an NFL game since 2021, he is still well up to date on the league, and particularly regarding the Las Vegas Raiders, he knows his stuff.
For one, Bryant believes the Raiders got a future Hall of Famer in tight end Brock Bowers in last month's NFL Draft.
"I think he [Bowers] was probably was [a] top-three talent coming out of that draft," Bryant told Vegas Sports Today. "He's a Hall-of-Fame tight end. He's got that type of ability, so hopefully, the Raiders go out there and use him right."
Bryant was also high on the Raiders' acquisition of wide receiver Michael Gallup, a fellow former Cowboys wide receiver.
"That's a great pickup," Bryant said. "I think Davante Adams, I think he's going to like him."
Bryant believes the future is bright for an Antonio Pierce-led Raiders team.
"Coach Pierce -- that's crazy calling him Coach Pierce -- I love what he's doing over there," Bryant said. "I think he's exactly what the Raiders need. They got real, true leadership over there, they got Maxx Crosby, like I said, Davante Adams, Michael Gallup -- they're going to see he's more than just a three or whatever the case might be. Going to come through when they need it."
Bryant and Pierce both spent many years in the NFC East, though Bryant's NFL career began just after Pierce had retired from his playing career.
Bryant spent nine seasons in the NFL after Dallas drafted him in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He spent eight seasons in Dallas, where he totaled 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns on 531 receptions while starting 99 of 113 games. Bryant was named to three Pro Bowls and one All-Pro First Team as a member of the Cowboys.
Dallas would release Bryant in April, 2018. He would miss that season with an achilles injury and did not sign with a team for the 2019 season. Bryant then signed with the Baltimore Ravens in the middle of the 2020 season.
