Biletnikoff Hall of Fame Invitational a Huge Success
Pro Football Hall of Famer and Las Vegas Raiders legend Fred Biletnikoff recently hosted the Biletnikoff Foundation Hall of Fame Invitational with his wife, Angela, for the 20th year.
According to the Biltenikoff Foundation, “proceeds and recognition for this event benefit the enduring efforts of the Biletnikoff Foundation, the third Tracey’s Place of Hope, and the Second Biletnikoff Center of Hope to end adolescent domestic violence, substance abuse, and human trafficking. The Biletnikoff Foundation also provides support in Southern Nevada to the St. Jude’s Ranch for Children.
“We deeply appreciate your invaluable contributions,” Fred and Angela Biletnikoff commented to the generous supporters. “Your benevolence has played a crucial role in providing hope and assistance to those in need, and wish to offer our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to all who share their willingness to join us in tackling domestic violence and human trafficking.”
The event was a huge success, drawing many golfers, supporters, and sponsors from all over the country. These celebrities were grouped with local, national, and international celebrities from all forms of entertainment, including celebrities in and around sports, entertainment and business. Multiple members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame were on hand, too.
According to the foundation, “the18 holes of golf was followed by the awards dinner that consisted of finely selected dining arrangements and high-caliber golf prizes as well as a live auction that included tickets to the Las Vegas Raiders’ home opener accompanied by a stay at the M Resort Spa and Casino, tickets to a two-time WNBA-Champion Las Vegas Aces game paired with dinner at Barry’s Downtown Prime, a Fred Biletnikoff jersey personalized by the Pro Football Hall of Famer, a trip to this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement festivities and an African safari package.
A silent auction that consisted of many exclusive collector’s items was also in place during this Annual Invitational that welcomes local, national and global participation with a purpose."
The event kicked off on April 28 when Biletnikoff and his wife hosted a welcome party at the JW Marriott, where sponsors and participants gathered for dinner and live music. This kicked off the two-day affair. Next for the Biletnikoff Foundation is their second marquee event of the year, the annual Crab Feed, scheduled for October.
