EXCLUSIVE: Raiders CB M.J. Devonshire Talks About his Work Ethic
Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce has praised his team all offseason for their willingness to get to work and be in the building when it wasn't necessary.
That movement, of course, was led by Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby. It's a winning mentality, one that only the most disciplined players carry with them.
Now, the Raiders have gained yet another "dawg" with one of their seventh-round picks, cornerback M.J. Devonshire from Pitt.
Devonshire knows the work it takes to put in to reach your goals and that a lot of it is done from behind the scenes. For Devonshire, who grew up in a football family, the work ethic just comes naturally. In fact, it's a getway for him.
Devonshire discussed his work ethic with our own Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. when he recently joined the "Las Vegas Raiders insider Podcast."
"You got to want it," Devonshire said. "And you got to want to be special. But you got to love the process as much as you love the outcome, if not more. And the process is being there in the offseason and going and working out and going and doing the things that the media or anybody might not see. There's times when you might have to go to the field by yourself and just make it your safe space, make it your peace. Sometimes, I'll just go to the field when I'm bored or if I'm not feeling it and not having a good day. Let's just go to the field, let's just do some drills, let's backpedal, see how we feel after.
"You start to not focus on everything. It's a stress reliever. It's a lot of different things, and it all contributes to the success that you want to get in the fall."
With that mindset, it's safe to say Devonshire will fit in well in Las Vegas. He's going to be one of those guys you hear about voluntarily working out in the building when he isn't asked to. With that drive, he can quickly work his way up the depth chart despite being a seventh-round pick.
You can watch M.J.'s entire interview with Carpenter here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.