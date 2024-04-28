Raiders Draft Two Cornerbacks on Final Day of 2024 NFL Draft
General manager Tom Telesco officially finished his first-ever NFL Draft with the Las Vegas Raiders, and it was a good one.
The Silver and Black took a defensive route on the draft's final day by selecting four defensive players and one offensive player.
Of the four defensive players, two were cornerbacks, a position the Raiders needed to add more depth to.
With the 112th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Raiders selected Decamerion Richardson, a cornerback from Mississippi State University. Richardson played 33 games during his time as a Bulldog. He finished with 177 total tackles, 106 solo tackles, ten passes defended, one sack, and two tackles for loss. At the 2024 NFL Combine, Richardson ran a 4.34 40-yard dash.
In the most recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast," our Hondo Carpenter Sr. broke down the Raider's final day of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Carpenter expressed his thoughts on Richardson.
"Decmerion Richardson is 6-foot-2 and runs a 4.34 forty," Carpenter said. "He can stop on a dime and give you nine cents change. He is tough and has much of that dawg and toughness like Nate Hobbs and Jakorian Bennett. This guy started two years in the SEC and played a lot of college football at the highest level and did very well."
The Silver and Black also selected cornerback M.J. Devonshire of Pittsburgh with the 229th overall pick.
Devonshire played 38 college games with the Kentucky Wildcats and the Pittsburgh Panthers. He finished with 89 tackles, 57 tackles, 23 passes defended and eight interceptions.
Carpenter also shared his thoughts on Devonshire on the episode.
"Devonshire is a guy the Raiders had a high fifth-round grade," Carpenter said. "I know one team that had a fourth-round grade on him, but the way the board fell, they were able to fill needs and just didn't have a spot for them. Devonshire comes in, and he is very coachable and is a fighter. He is mentally and verbally a lot like Maxx Crosby and is a guy that fits the Raiders locker room."
The "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast" episode can be watched here.
