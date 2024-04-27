Raiders Add More Talent to O-Line on Day 2 of 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders and General Manager Tom Telesco are having a fantastic start to the 2024 NFL Draft. So far, the organization has added more talent offensively but has yet to select a defensive player in this year's draft.
On Day 2 of the draft, the Silver and Black made a statement by selecting two talented offensive linemen to add more depth.
The Raiders selected offensive guard Jackson Powers-Johnson from Oregon and offensive tackle DJ Glaze from Maryland. These two offensive linemen could immediately make an impact.
Many considered Powers-Johnson to be a first-round pick, but the Raiders ended up stealing him with the 44th overall pick in the second round. He played 27 career colligate games both as a guard and a center with the Oregon Ducks, playing in 1,355 offensive snaps.
Pro Football Focus gave Powers-Johnson an 84.5 overall offensive grade for his 2023 season.
In the most recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast," our Hondo Carpenter Sr. and Ezekiel Trezevant IV broke down and recapped the Raiders' Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Trezevant expressed his thoughts on the 21-year-old Powers-Johnson in the episode.
"I think between the size he brings and the mean streak that you mentioned, if I am not mistaken, I believe he had a wrestling background as well and the versatility he brings to the table," Trezevant said. When it comes to the offensive line, most teams like versatility along the offensive line, and the Raiders love versatility along the offensive line.
"He checks all the boxes. I also think it adds to what Telesco has done. It adds even more value to the Brock Bowers pick because you add to the offensive line."
In the third draft round, the Silver and Black also selected offensive tackle, DJ Glaze. Glaze played 40 colligate games for the Terrapins, playing 2,288 offensive snaps and only allowing seven sacks.
Pro Football Focus gave Glaze a 73.6 overall offensive grade for his 2023 season.
Trezevant also shared his thoughts on Glaze in the episode.
"I think it was a perfect draft pick for them," Trezevant said. "Looking at the highlights, you are not getting past that man, and the tape shows that. He's coachable. If you are drafting him in the third round and if you're going to reach, you better get a guy who can learn and learn quickly and make the changes that need to be made. That is what he displayed with NFL coaches around him."
The Silver and Black will look to make impacts in rounds four, five, six and seven of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The latest "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast" episode can be watched here.
