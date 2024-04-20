Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Examines the Raiders Move from Gamblers to Investors in the NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders are quickly approaching the NFL Draft in less than two weeks and are placing the finishing touches on their NFL Draft board in search of the next crop of great Raiders.
General Manager Tom Telesco, Coach Antonio Pierce, Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham, and Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy are all actively evaluating talent that could reshape the Silver and Black for the next decade.
The team is moving forward with a singular focus with eyes ahead.
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast episode examines the change in leadership and direction of the Silver and Black becoming investors in the NFL Draft, and not gamblers anymore.
The Las Vegas Raiders' defensive end Howie Long recently said that there is a space among the greatest Silver and Black defensive linemen of all time for Maxx Crosby, and Crosby recently addressed such high praise from one of the greats.
"Yeah, it's super honoring. It's humbling to say the least. Those guys, I mean that's who I look up to. At the end of the day, those dudes changed the game. They were pioneers in this organization. The guys like Lyle [Alzado] and Howie [Long], I mean the list goes on and on. Those dudes were absolute savages, and they played the game at the highest level. I mean, Ted Hendricks is another one. His wife is like family to me and me and my wife. Charles Woodson, I mean I can go on and on, George Atkinson, those dudes are the ones who set the blueprint. And I constantly am asking them questions, so to hear that from Howie, it's an absolute honor and it just gives me more inspiration to become the best version of myself. I talk about all the time like I saw something, it was a quote recently, I forget who it was but they asked him like when did he realize he was great. And he's said not till after I was done because when I was in it, all that mattered was the day to day. All that mattered was how can I get better today. You don't have time to look back and be like, 'Oh [expletive], I've accomplished all this and blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.' Like for me, like when I hear stuff about that, I'm like, 'Oh, that's awesome. But now what's next?' I've got to keep moving, keep moving, because like I said, there's people coming for what I've earned and done on a daily basis, but I know I'm not even close to where I want to be. In reality, I have 52 career sacks, that ain't getting me to where I want to go. You know what I mean? I'm just getting started and that's what pushes me is being the best version of myself, not only proving others wrong, but most importantly proving the small circle of people that know what I do right. And that's truly all that matters. It starts with guys like Howie Long and dudes that set that standard, and I want to set that standard for the new wave of guys coming in the NFL, and everybody that steps in this building, I want my presence to be felt in all the good ways."
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
