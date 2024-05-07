Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Answers Your Emails and Questions...
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders host their NFL Rookie Camp later this week and the franchise is on the fast track to training camp and the start of the 2024 NFL season.
It is no secret that optimism is high in the Raider Nation.
On the latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, we answer your questions and emails about the Silver and Black.
You can watch tge entire podcast above, or if you prefer, you can listen to it as well WHEN YOU CLICK right here.
Additionally, after the NFL Draft concluded, GM Tom Telesco offered his thoughts on the quality of the Silver and Black Draft. No one, especailly in the NFL, especially is ever 100% happy, but as you can imagine, he liked the Raiders haul.
He told me, "Yeah, there's always guys on the board that you don't get that you would love to have, but you only have so many picks. So, you get a little bit greedy. But really, I'm happy with this group, I am. But there's just a lot of guys who - I just texted a GM earlier that there was a guy in the seventh round that would love to have, but you just can't get everybody you want. But yeah, it's a good group. It's a good starting point. Add this group to last year's draft class, and hopefully get moving."
