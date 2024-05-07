Former Raiders RB Wants Fans to 'Move On'
The Las Vegas Raiders said goodbye to running back Josh Jacobs during free agency a few months ago, letting him join the Green Bay Packers on a four-year, $48 million contract.
Jacobs spent five seasons in the Silver and Black, rushing for 5,545 yards and 46 touchdowns.
When he left Las Vegas, he did not send Raider Nation any sort of "goodbye" or "thank you" message, which fans took offense to.
One fan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to ask Jacobs why he did not leave Las Vegas with a goodbye message, as many players who switch teams often do.
Jacobs responded to that fan with a firm response.
He began the post with a middle finger emoji, followed by “a fake a– goodbye. It ain’t no hate to the Raiders they made a business decision and so did I it’s simple move on.”
Jacobs reveals he did not issue a goodbye message because it would have been "fake." While that doesn’t mean Jacobs did not enjoy his time in Las Vegas, he may have felt he didn't need to post a paragraph thanking the fans.
The main message of Jacobs’ post was that he and the Raiders both made the decision they felt was the best. Jacobs wanted a fresh start, and the Raiders did not want to pay Jacobs what he got from Green Bay at $12 million per year.
Jacobs also said, “No hate to the Raiders,” clearly stating he has no ill will towards the organization.
He then responded to a few more fans, claiming they did not want him in Las Vegas. He reiterated that he thinks the fans need to "move on." Jacobs is focused on his future in Green Bay and wants Raiders fans to focus on their current team.
Raiders fans do have much to look forward to with their current team. Zamir White played well in Jacobs’ absence at the end of last season, and the team made intriguing additions in the offseason with Alexander Mattison and late-round draft selection Dylan Laube.
Jacobs’ time as a Raider is over. He wants fans to acknowledge that and "move on."
