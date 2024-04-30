Former Cowboys WR Michael Gallup to Sign With Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders will be adding another wide receiver to their deep wideout room.
According to Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup plans to sign with the Raiders on a one-year day worth $3 million.
Gallup spent his first six NFL seasons in Dallas, which selected him in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
The veteran receiver comes off a season in which he was targeted a career-low 57 times. He finished with just 418 yards and two touchdowns on 34 receptions while playing in all 17 games (13 starts).
Gallup made eight starts while appearing in all 16 games his rookie season, recording 507 yards and two touchdowns on 33 receptions.
He would have a breakout year the following season, posting career-bests in receiving yards (1,107), touchdown receptions (six), and receptions (66) in just 14 games.
Gallup had yet another impressive campaign the following year, registering 843 yards and five touchdowns on 59 receptions, but he hasn't been the same since.
In each of the last three seasons, Gallup has failed to reach 450 receiving yards, a negative trend that began with a 2021 season in which he missed eight games due to two injuries -- a calf strain that had him out seven straight games and an ACL tear that had him miss the final game of the season, as well as Dallas' Wildcard Round game against the San Francisco 49ers.
While the Raiders did not take a wide receiver in this year's NFL Draft, they did add three as undrafted free agents, two of whom -- Lideatrick Griffin and Ramel Keyton -- were among the best receivers to go undrafted.
Las Vegas is pretty set in that room, what with six-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, and Tre Tucker, but depth is always welcomed, and Tucker still needs to prove he deserves that third starting receiver spot that was left by former Raiders Pro-Bowl wideout Hunter Renfrow.
Between Tucker, Gallup, Griffin, and Keyton, there should be some good battles in training camp as the four fight for that WR3 spot.
