REPORT: Suggested Free Agent Additions for the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders made many additions to their roster during the NFL Draft and the early part of free agency.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes the Raiders should consider making a few more moves for veteran additions this offseason.
“What the Raiders didn't add was a high-end pass-rusher who can complement Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce,” Knox said in an article posted on Monday. “Las Vegas recorded a solid 46 sacks in 2023, but Crosby and Koonce were the only edge players to record more than 3.5 quarterback takedowns.”
Knox suggested the Raiders take a flyer on a former player.
“Bringing back Yannick Ngakoue, who was on the roster in 2021, would make plenty of sense," he said. "The 29-year-old only had four sacks with the Chicago Bears in 2023 but has been consistently productive in just about every other stop. He had ten sacks during his lone season in Las Vegas and had 9.5 with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022.
“Ngakoue can be inconsistent as a run defenders, but as a situational sack artist, he's one of the top options still available. He's already familiar with some of the Raiders' personnel, and he'd provide another veteran presence on the edge.”
Knox believes that although the Raiders have added to the Running back position, they should consider another veteran option.
“Las Vegas will likely utilize a committee approach this year after leaning on Josh Jacobs as an every-down option for the last five,” Knox said. “It wouldn't hurt to carry another back into a camp competition that will feature Laube, presumed starter Zamir White, Alexander Mattison, and Ameer Abdullah.
“Jerick McKinnon would be a logical candidate for a couple of reasons. He's spent the last three seasons with the rival Kansas City Chiefs and would bring some divisional familiarity to the proverbial table. He also thrived in a pass-catching role in Kansas City (94 receptions in three years).”
Most would likely agree the Raiders could use another cornerback. Knox thinks so as well.
“Adoree' Jackson would make a lot of sense as a post-draft addition,” Knox said. “He spent a year under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham when both were with the New York Giants. He's also an experienced starter who can upgrade the level of camp competition.”
Jackson started 36 games over the last three seasons and did not allow an opposing passer rating above 100.0 during that span. He might not walk in and take a starting job, but he could push players like Richardson and second-year man Jakorian Bennett.
“At only 28 years old, Jackson could be more than just a one-year stopgap for the rebuilding Raiders if everything goes well. Though he hasn't played special teams extensively since 2019, he could give Las Vegas another return option for the new-look kickoffs that will go into effect this season.”
