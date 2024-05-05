Anonymous Executive Blasts Raiders' Draft Selection
The Las Vegas Raiders addressed many needs in the NFL Draft. However, their draft, which many regarded as successful, started with an unexpected turn when they selected tight end Brock Bowers with the 13th overall pick.
While Bowers was by far the best player available, the Raiders didn’t need a tight end, considering they traded up in the second round of last year’s draft to select arguably the best tight end in that draft, Michael Mayer.
Bowers and Mayer are undoubtedly two of the best tight ends to enter the National Football League in the last decade, but it was unexpected that the Raiders selected Bowers. Most expected the Raiders to select an offensive lineman or a cornerback.
When asked, an unnamed NFL executive believes the Bowers pick stemmed from the Raiders expecting quarterback Michael Penix or one of the top offensive linemen to fall to them at 13th overall.
Our previous reporting already told you that the Raiders had targeted Taliese Fuaga, the OT from Oregon State. He was still available when the Silver and Black picked, but the Raiders who loved Bowers never thought the Georgia star would be in the board.
However, this executive believed when Penix was selected much earlier than expected and with many of the top offensive linemen already off the board, the Raiders were faced with drafting the best player available or drafting for need. They selected to draft the best player available.
Per The Athletic, “I think they were stuck once Atlanta took (Michael) Penix and they were like, ‘Oh, crap, we might not get a quarterback to fall to us,’ and they scrambled and took that kid,” the unnamed executive said. “He is a good player but a luxury item. I don’t like those kinds of picks unless you have everything else.”
The Raiders have a unique talent in Bowers and are revamping their offense to be as explosive, which Bowers can help with. The unnamed executive believes that the new Raiders Offensive Coordinator, Luke Getsy, must devise creative ways to create openings for Bowers.
“Bowers is not like Dalton Kincaid, where you can create separation in the normal flow of the offense,” the executive said. “You have to move him. He would be ideal in San Francisco or Miami. Whereas Kincaid is special at the top of the route, Bowers is one-cut, catch it, break three tackles, and he’s gone. Hopefully, they have a good plan for him because he can do some really unique things with the ball.”
