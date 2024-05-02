Raiders' Maxx Crosby Reveals What it Takes to Grow as a Player
The Las Vegas Raiders are fortunate to have one of the best players in the league.
All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby leads the Raiders’ much-improved defensive unit. He hopes this is the year the team returns to the playoffs. If the Raiders get back to the postseason, it will be on the backs of the defense, led by Crosby.
However, Crosby wasn’t always the dominant player he is today. He was once a young player looking to prove himself and earn the trust of his coaches.
On the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush with Maxx Crosby," Crosby detailed what it takes for young players to break through and make big plays to earn that trust.
“I feel like it’s way more mental than physical,” Crosby said. “Guys get in their own head, and they’re scared about what the coach is going to say if they try to make this play. But, if you go and make the play, and you go do it again, do it two times, three times, then they’re like, ‘Okay, I can trust him.’ That’s the biggest thing. You see young guys all the time. I came in with first-round picks. I see dudes all the time; they would make some plays back and forth, have a big game, then two games, you don’t hear about them. I think the biggest thing is just dudes being comfortable being uncomfortable.”
The line "being comfortable being uncomfortable" is an interesting one. It highlights the desire never to be content with your level of performance and to always strive for another level.
That’s what Crosby looks to do and encourages young players to do as well. A player may be fearful of being pulled from a game or getting scolded at practice if they take a risk. However, if they take that risk and it pays off, they can make it a consistent element of their game.
Finding consistency and not being comfortable are two of the biggest ways players can improve and maintain their production, according to Crosby.
Crosby hopes that young Raiders players like Tyree Wilson and Malcolm Koonce will heed this advice.
Click here to watch the podcast episode featuring guest star, wide receiver Davante Adams.
