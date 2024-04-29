Raiders' Dylan Laube is Similar to a Couple RBs Tom Telesco Knew With Chargers
Former New Hampshire running back and Las Vegas Raiders sixth-round pick Dylan Laube is joining the Silver and Black not only as a great special teams asset, but he can be utilized in the passing game as well.
Where Laube fits in the Raiders' system is obviously to be determined, and with the running back talent they already have, it could be a while before he sees a decent amount of snaps, but he has traits that certainly make him appealing, hence the acquisition.
Regarding his ability to be a threat in the passing game, Laube is somewhat similar to two other running backs Raiders general manager Tom Telesco is quite familiar with -- former Los Angeles/San Diego Chargers running backs Austin Ekeler and Danny Woodhead.
"We're always looking for comps, but as far as the concept of style how they play, yeah, there'd be some similarities there," Telesco said. "Obviously, Austin [Ekler] is a bigtime player in this league, so I wouldn't put him in that category yet. Same as Danny Woodhead, Danny who we had with the San Diego Chargers, he was amazing for us. But as far as a running back with receiving skills and Dylan [Laube] ran a 4.49 so he had some good speed but can do a lot of different things as a football player which those two guys had to do.
"With Austin Ekeler, when we first brought him in, we signed him after the draft, obviously didn't know he was going to turn into what he turned into, we would have drafted much higher. But when we brought him in, he was an outstanding gunner for us and covering
kicks. So, once we saw that in the preseason games, he started to get some more carries on offense, and then started to see more of what he could do and then turned into Austin Ekeler. So again, Danny
Woodhead had a similar story when he was with the Patriots and Jets. So, if Dylan was smart, which he is,he's probably studied those two guys, and hopefully he'll have the same type of career."
After seven seasons with the Chargers, Ekeler moved on and signed with the Washington Commanders this offseason.
