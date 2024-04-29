Raiders GM Tom Telesco's General Reflection on 2024 NFL Draft
This past weekend, Tom Telesco was standing in a different room than he's been used to standing in during the last 10 NFL Drafts.
This time, he was making decisions for a completely different franchise -- the Las Vegas Raiders --one that happens to be one of the biggest rivals of his former team, the Los Angeles Chargers.
Despite 10 years with the Bolts, though, Telesco can't say the process was much different.
"Pretty similar," Telesco said after this year's draft. "AP [Antonio Pierce] was great to work with through the whole three days. It's kind of a long process, a lot of sitting around, talking, thinking, thinking out scenarios. Every pick you make could impact something else, so he's a great sounding board with that. He's got great perspective, which is great. And then even watching how Brandon Yeargan, Champ Kelly and JoJo Wooden all work together is really satisfying. And like I said, we're going to get a lot better over the next couple of years once we've worked with each other a lot more. Just the whole process will be better next year, and we'll start that tomorrow. Maybe not tomorrow, maybe Monday. But yeah, all in all, I was pretty impressed with everybody."
Overall, Telesco is content with how his first draft with his new club went.
"Yeah, there's always guys on the board that you don't get that you would love to have, but you
only have so many picks," Telesco said. "So, you get a little bit greedy. But really, I'm happy with this group, I am. But there's just a lot of guys who - I just texted a GM earlier that there was a guy in the seventh round that would love to have, but you just can't get everybody you want. But yeah, it's a good group. It's a good starting point. Add this group to last year's draft class, and hopefully get moving."
Telesco is going to be instrumental in this new era of Raiders football, and he knows it. So far, he's off to an admirable start, but there's a ton of more work to do.
