Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Offers a Complete Recap of the Entire Silver and Black 2024 NFL Draft
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders under the leaderhip of Tom Telesco, just concluded over the weekend the 2024 NFL Draft.
It was the first NFL Draft for GM Tom Telesco leading the Silver and Black.
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast episode provides a complete recap of the Silver and Black 2024 NFL Draft.
You can watch the entire podcast WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and additionally, you can listen if you prefer when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.
General Manager Tom Telesco discussed new rookie RB Dylan Lauge's comments about wanting to contribute immediately on special teams, and the importance that will have for all the rookies.
"Very big. Those guys, in order to make the team, you're going to have to be on special teams
"Very big. Those guys, in order to make the team, you're going to have to be on special teams first and then start developing at your position. So, he fits that. As a running back, as a receiving running back. He's done kick returns, punt returns. He'll be able to cover kicks, and he's a smart kid. He knows this is how l have to make the team. He's going to have to do a lot of dirty work on special teams, but also, he does some returns, which is big. And especially with us trying to maneuver this new kickoff rule, we don't know exactly what it's going to look like. So, the kickoff return, we're looking at some different styles of runners. There is the running back style, receiver style to see what body types work best. But the fact that he can do some kickoff returns is a pretty big part of us drafting him late."
