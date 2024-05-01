The Raiders Have Very Few Holes Left on the Defensive Side of the Ball
The Las Vegas Raiders’ defense entered last season wanting to prove to everyone they had improved. Las Vegas’ defense had been near the bottom of the league in many statistical categories the prior season.
After making multiple additions on every level of their defense, the Raiders' season slowly turned from one centered around the second-highest offensive roster in the league to a team that depended on their upstart defense to keep them in and win games last season. The addition of linebacker Robert Spillane and the emergence of defensive linemen Malcolm Koonce and Tyree Wilson were pivotal in the Raiders’ defensive turnaround last season.
There were many on the Raiders defense with something to prove last season. Spillane needed to prove he could be an every-down linebacker. Divine Deablo wanted to prove he could complete his transition from defensive back to linebacker and stay healthy for most of an NFL season.
Koonce wanted to prove that the potential the Raiders saw in him wasn’t unfounded. Wilson needed to prove that his college success wasn’t only because he was bigger and stronger than most of his competition on the collegiate level.
Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham had equally as much to prove as many on the Raiders' defense last season. Graham and those players had something to prove, each proving what they set out to prove. Collectively, Graham, Coach Pierce and the Raiders' defense want to confirm that the second half of last season wasn’t an anomaly but legitimate proof that they are headed in the right direction.
While the Raiders' defense improved last season, nearly all the above players overperformed expectations. The Raiders have wisely spent this summer improving their defense instead of hoping those players overperform again for an entire season. The addition of Christian Wilkins, the re-signing of John Jenkins and Adam Butler, as well as depth pieces added to their cornerback and linebacker units via the NFL Draft, mean the Raiders have very few holes remaining on their defense, with a bit of money to spend and more time remaining in free agency this offseason to improve their roster.
