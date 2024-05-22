Aidan O'Connell Has Trained with Raiders WRs in Offseason
Amidst a positional battle, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell is putting in work and preparing for his second season in the league.
O’Connell got one start in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers before Raiders coach Antonio Pierce named him the starter after his own promotion.
On the season, O’Connell played well for being a fourth-round rookie thrown to the fire. He finished the season completing 62 percent of his passes for 2,218 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
This offseason, O’Connell is developing a stronger chemistry with his playmakers. O’Connell told Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush with Maxx Crosby," that he has been throwing with wide receiver teammates.
“I threw with Tre [Tucker] a bunch,” O'Connell said. “It sucks we can’t use a ball at the facility, so we have to go to a park. But there’s a park right by my house, and I threw with Tre Tucker three times a week. Jakobi [Meyers] would come out a little bit, [Davante Adams] as well, Kristian Wilkerson. So, a few guys that will come out and throw with us a little bit. Now that we started, obviously, back up officially with the team, been able to throw at the facility, but yeah, I worked with Tre a bunch this offseason.”
O’Connell was asked if he expects a big season from Tucker, who was in the same draft class with him, selected just a round prior.
“Yeah, I think so,” he said. “I mean, he had an awesome year last year. He’s a special player. Obviously, what they’re doing down in Miami kind of reminds people of that. And so, his speed, when you can run like that, you can open a lot of things up. So, he’s a fun guy to throw to and also get to know because we were rookies together; you have to kind of go through a lot of the same things together.”
O’Connell targeted Tucker 27 times in his starts. Tucker was only targeted seven times before O’Connell became the starter.
If O’Connell can develop strong chemistry with his wide receivers, he will have a better chance of earning the starting job.
Click here to watch the full episode with O’Connell on Crosby’s podcast.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.