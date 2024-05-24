Amy Trask is a Raider!
Amy Trask will forever be a Raider. Trask started with the Raiders in 1983 as an intern while attending law school. Trask wanted nothing but to be the best in whatever she did with the Raiders organization.
She never took a day for granted while working for the Raiders.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. interviewed Trask on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
“When I got there, I would do anything and everything I could to help," Trask told Carpenter. "And when I joined full-time, that was my view as well. I wanted to be part of the Raiders. It did not matter what I was hired to do. It was important to me that I was a part of the organization. And if my job were solely to stand in back of the bench on the sideline and pick up the Gatorade cups, I would have been the best Gatorade cup picker-upper.”
Al Davis hired Trask to serve as Raiders CEO. Trask helped the Raiders through some hard financial times. Davis picked Trask because of her work ethic and always having an answer for his questions.
“I would walk around and ask, 'How can I help you?'” Trask said. “There were a lot of things about which we would argue. I was always on having to find the money. So, I would just be urging him, or he might say pestering him. I told him I am keeping this place running for you.”
Trask always would challenge Davis in a respectful way, something that people who worked for the organization said not to do. In many ways, Trask was the person who helped the organization together in rough times. Trask left the Raiders organization in 2013.
She could have taken other jobs with different organizations but decided not to.
“People move around the league all the time," Trask said. "I never wanted to do that. And when I made the decision to leave the organization, it was the hardest decision I ever made in my life. I did not view being a Raider as fungible. I was a Raider, and I did not want to go anywhere else.”
