Former Raiders CEO and Super Bowl winning CB Headline as Semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

A few more Raiders can join the rich history of the enshrined Silver and Black in Canton.

Former Oakland Raiders CEO Amy Trask among the headlining semifinalists named to Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

On Thursday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the semifinalists for the seniors and coaches/contributors’ categories.

Headliners

Among the semifinalists, Super Bowl winning cornerback Lester Hayes joins Trask as the latest Raiders looking to cement their legacy in the Pro Football HOF.

Trask, who spent nearly 30 years with the Raiders organization, became the NFL's first female front office executive as she served as the Raiders CEO from 1997-2013.

A young woman who stepped into the world of football in times where not many women worked in an NFL team, nevertheless serving in the front office.

Known as the “Princess of Darkness”, Trask handled all non-football business, anywhere from finances to league compliance.

She was the late Raiders owner Al Davis’ right hand “woman” and served as the face of the franchise for many years until her resignation in 2013.

Raiders legend Lester Hayes was announced as a senior semifinalist.

The All-Pro cornerback played his entire NFL career with the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders from 1977-1986.

Known as "The Judge," Hayes was named All-Pro and AP Defensive Player of the year in 1980, and five Pro-Bowls in his career.

“He should be in the Hall of Fame because I have not seen very talented corners like Lester. He definitely deserves to get in, he should have been in already. There’s no question about it and I don’t think anybody would argue with me on that, not one single person,” said Raiders legendary cornerback Mike Haynes.

The Raiders selected Hayes in the fifth-round of the 1977 NFL Draft as a safety. The late John Madden converted him and played cornerback since his arrival to the Raiders.

Hayes played in 149 games with 134 starts and recorded 39 interceptions for 572 yards and 4 career pick-sixes.

In 1980, he led the regular season with 13 interceptions for 273 yards and 1 TD. He was a key member of the Raiders Super Bowl XV and XVIII championship teams.

Once a Raiders, Always a Raider

Running back Roger Craig played for the Raiders for one season (1991), after spending eight seasons where he won three Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers.

Another one year wonder is former head coach Mike Shanahan who coached the Raiders from 1988-89.

The respective selection committees will vote to send 12 seniors and 12 coach/contributors to the finalists stage. The results will be announced July 27.

The Seniors Committee will meet Aug. 16 to select up to three seniors for final consideration as members of the Class of 2023.

Coach/Contributor Committee members will meet Aug. 23 to select one coach or contributor for final consideration for the Class of 2023.

