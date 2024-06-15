AP on Cadillac Williams' Rise to Running Backs Coach for the Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce surrounded himself with multiple position coaches with years of playing experience in the National Football League this offseason. Coach Pierce and the Raiders will depend on this experience to help him and his coaching staff connect with the roster's players, who seem to connect better with coaches who have experience in the league.
The Raiders' position coach who is most closely aligned with their position is arguably Running Backs Coach Cadillac Williams. The Raiders’ position coach had one of the most successful careers of any running back in college football history and followed that up with a successful seven-year career in the league. During his time in the NFL, Williams registered over 4,000 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns.
Coach Pierce recalled the logistics of signing Williams to the Raiders coaching staff.
“[In] 2005, we played against Cadillac when he was a rookie,” Coach Pierce told reporters on Thursday. “Played him several times throughout his career. Interesting, when I was the head coach at [Long Beach] Poly, we did an NFLPA game together. We were on the same staff. Saw him work there; I think it was 2013 or 14. And then, just watching college football, saw what happened in Auburn, and to be honest, thought he was still there on staff.
“And then obviously, we was looking at different coaches at that position, and I kind of got a text from somebody like, ‘Hey, did you think about Cadillac?’ I was like, ‘He's coaching at Auburn, he's going to get the head coach job.’ I remember something of that nature. We spoke on the phone, and this was a no-brainer for me, man. Like, he is a hard worker, he’s a grinder, he’s a gritty guy. Obviously, that backfield he had out of Auburn, he had Brandon Jacobs as a freshman, Ronnie Brown, and then Cadillac.”
Pierce noted Williams’ being a part of one of the best running back duos in college football history. He felt the addition of Williams would help a Raiders running back room filled with multiple backs, each with different strengths and weaknesses. The Raiders’ group of running backs room has a lot of similarities to the running backs unit at Auburn during Williams’ time there.
“And those guys, I mean, they played the game the right way,” Pierce said. “I mean, they were physical, they were tough. Love ball, gritty guys. And I thought really at that running back room because that room is so unique now National Football League and how it’s being evaluated and the pay scale that you need somebody there that can really just not talk ball with them but talk off the field football with them understanding what it is and the ups and downs of playing running back in National Football League.”
