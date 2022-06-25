Raiders Rookies Take Part of Junior Training Camp at a Local Boys & Girls Club

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to engage with the children in the Southern Nevada communities.

It’s been a busy month for the Raiders, who after wrapping up their minicamp practice activities and are now taking part in another type of training camp.

The Raiders rookie class of 2022 attended the Donald W. Reynolds Boys & Girls Club in Henderson, Nev., and were taking part in football drills with the children of the club as part of a Raiders Junior Training Camp (RJTC).

The day began with the Raiders rookies sitting down inside with Boys & Girls Club officials to hear about the programs and services that they offer to Southern Nevada youth and how the organization works to shape the futures of youth, transition them into adulthood with healthy habits and a plan for their future.

After a few club meetings, the team’s rookies led a group of team members of the Boys and Girls Club through participating in various football and training exercises with the children of the club.

The players engaged with the youth during the RJTC, a 60-minute youth football clinic facilitated by the Raiders for boys and girls which emphasizes education, exercise and positive choices for kids in a safe and fun environment. The RJTC's curriculum was developed so that any student can participate regardless of age, gender, ability, or experience.

The Club also offers a full curriculum of programming, including Distance Learning, Academic Tutoring, Arts & Crafts, Leadership Training, Health & Wellness, Service Opportunities, Sports & E-Sports, Workforce Development, College Scholarships, and a meal program.

This is not the first time the Raiders have worked with the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada.

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson raised $50,000 for kids of the Boys and Girls club earlier this year by connecting field goals through the regular season.

Following last season’s finale, fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers contributed to Carlson’s “My Cause My Cleats” charity by donating number amounts after his game-winning field goal that sent the Steelers to the NFL playoffs last season.

“In this time, operating is tough. So, for the Raiders to be a rallying point and then to see that that rallying point consolidates around the Boys and Girls Club is awesome," said Andy Bischel, the president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada following Carlson’s donation.

The Raiders continue to make a difference within their communities and by the rooks getting involved early, that relationship will carry over for years to come.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.



Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @JAlvaradoNews