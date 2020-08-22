SI.com
RaiderMaven
Raiders Step Up to Take Unnecessary Pressure Off Derek Carr

Jairo Alvarado

This year's training camp seems a lot different, a new facility, a new city, COVID-19 protocols, and no Hard Knocks around the field, but what they do have is a group of Raider players who are trying to help take some pressure off Derek Carr.

For once in a long time, the Raiders look healthy on both offense and defense. The organization has added depth across the entire team and has added valuable playmakers on offense.

"I have a group of guys around me that are trying to take a lot of pressure off me. They say every day, 'You don't gotta do it by yourself. We got you,'" said Carr on his teammates, trying to help him relieve some of that pressure off his shoulders.

Carr, who is coming off from putting up career-best stats last season, had pressure from all directions. No depth at wide receiver, injured players across the offense, and a defense with their problems.

"There's no added pressure. There's only added pressure from people that don't know what's going on," said Carr on the critics who say he's under a lot of pressure hedging into this season.

During the offseason, Carr worked out with a group of players to build trust among them and help bond a relationship with his receivers.

Teammates will say, "Just throw me that ball, I'll make that play, don't worry about it."

That comfort level has increased between Carr and second-year wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, who is one of his receivers out there practicing. Renfrow is not scared to ask Carr a question during their workouts, and it has paid off, as it has helped improve his relationship with his quarterback. 

The teams' perspective coming into this years' offseason is to improve in all phases of the game, not just on offense.

When Raiders head coach Jon Gruden came in, the Raiders won a few games, the next year we improved drastically, and this year they hope they improve drastically again, and reach the playoffs.

The relationship these young Raiders have with Carr has helped them get together and build a team that is ready to prove doubters.

