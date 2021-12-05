Raiders Have A Deeper Meaning Behind My Cause My Cleats

Las Vegas Raiders to honor an organization they support by wearing customized cleats during My Cause My Cleats week.

The Las Vegas Raiders, along with the rest of the NFL will honor an organization they support by wearing customized cleats during My Cause My Cleats week.

On Sunday, during their Week 13 game against the Washington Football Team, the Silver and Black will wear customized cleats in honor of the causes they have chosen to support.

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs has a deep connection with people with disabilities and this week he will be supporting intellectual disabilities.

“So I got a soft spot for mentally disabled people, because ever since I was like five, for like seven or eight years, my family, we took care of this mentally disabled lady, and she grew to be like a sister to me. So yeah, that's why I wanted to do that,” Hobbs said.

Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo, another player with deep connections with their organizations, will support Autism Research.

“My Cause My Cleats I’ll be supporting the organization for Autism Research. My brother actually has autism, it’s not severe or anything but we caught it early,” Deablo said. “He's come a long way since he was a kid so I just want to bring awareness to that.”

Other notable causes within the Raiders are:

Darren Waller -- Shine A Light -- Freedom House Sober Living Las Vegas

Derek Carr -- Valley Children's Healthcare

Andre James -- American Cancer Society

Carl Nassib -- Trevor Project

Daniel Carlson -- Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada/After-School All Stars

Players will have the option to donate their cleats to NFL Auction where fans can bid for their custom cleats. All proceeds from sales will go to the respective causes selected by the players.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter