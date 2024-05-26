Everything is Coming Full Circle for Rookie OL Delmar Glaze
The Las Vegas Raiders drafted offensive lineman Delmar Glaze in this year’s NFL Draft with the plan of developing the talented offensive lineman over the next few seasons. The Raiders hope Glaze will develop into a serviceable starter one day. The rookie offensive lineman says he’s enjoying practicing on the professional level.
"Yeah, it's finally starting to come full circle,” Glaze said. “From when you get the call to leading up, it's like, you still can't believe it. It's so surreal. Then you get out here, you get to run around and kind of learn the plays, learn the techniques and everything. It all starts to come together. So, it's finally starting to feel real, starting to feel really good."
Glaze says he’s looking forward to learning as much as he can about the offense and his teammates.
"Really trying to work with everyone, just learn how everyone moves, everyone works,” Glaze said. “But me and Jackson [Powers-Johnson] are our roommates, so I guess we'll have some time together to kind of look over film and go over the plays together. But yeah, just really trying to get that bond with everyone and just figure everybody out."
The rookie offensive lineman says he’s still meeting his teammates as players continue to return back to the Raiders’ facilities. He looks forward to picking the brain of defensive back Jakorian Bennett, as the two went to Maryland together.
"Not as many as I want to, not yet. I'll do it probably sooner or later. I'm really just trying to get down the playbook and all that, but I definitely will. Just try to see kind of how he did his first year, some things that helped him, and whatnot."
Glaze says he knows a little bit about the Raiders and their history but looks forward to learning more.
"I mean, watching games on TV, I would see the guy with the mask and shoulder pads on. I know it's an intense fan base, so I really just want to come out and show out for them. Gene Upshaw, I used to watch him. Ted Hendricks, all those guys. So, I kind of knew a little bit about it. So, really just trying to come in and show out for everyone."
