Football 101 with Tom Walsh
Tom Walsh is known for being a legendary football coach and a football mind. He is an offensive genius. Walsh was a big X’s and O’s coach. Walsh started his coaching in college before heading to the NFL in 1982.
Walsh was hired by the Los Angeles Raiders as a quarterbacks and wide receivers’ coach. Walsh was with the silver and black from 1982-1994. Walsh was the offensive coordinator for the Raiders in 1992-1994. After being away from coaching he return to the NFL in 2006 to be the Raiders Offensive Coordinator once again for one season. Walsh is known with the Raiders for being a part of the coaching staff that won Super Bowl XVIII, with head coach Tom Flores.
Our Las Vegas Raiders Insider Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. recently interviewed Tom Walsh on his podcast.
“We should call this football 101, with the legend, with the offensive savant, with a man who has won a Super Bowl. Offensive coordinator, position coach, there is none better to talk ball with than the great Tom Walsh. When I hear from NFL people that they love it. People that is still in the league, still doing it. It tells you how respected, how incredible this man is,” said Carpenter Sr. about Tom Walsh.
Tom Walsh had a great offensive philosophy to make his offense better and get his wide receivers the ball. He wanted the defense to keep guessing the whole game and make his quarterback look good.
“We always preach the fact that to think man and react to zone. I got to think man to man coverage and then as I run my route, I can survey the scene and see what is going on with the under. Like if I am running crossing routes and flanker drive, X shallow across, you know the mesh packages and those type of things. I think man to man but then as I am running the route, I got to see what happens with the underneath coverages for example. Then I have to react to zone. Nowadays, I see players running the route the same whether it is man or zone. It drives me nuts. I am thinking you are running through the zone, choke your motor, gear down, do not stop, came under control and the quarterback could see if it is man or zone. He knows where the whole is going to be in zone. But if you are running a route like man and do not react to zone, you are going to run by it. “We always give a quarterback and receiver a coverage, so they know how to respond,” said Tom Walsh on his offensive mindset.
