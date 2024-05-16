Former Raiders Pro Bowler Marcel Reece: Raiders Need to Utilize Davante Adams
A talent as special as Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams cannot be overlooked.
Adams comes off of what many considered to have been a "down year," despite surpassing his reception total from his All-Pro campaign the year before and still reaching the 1,000-plus-yard receiving mark.
It was apparent, though, that Adams wasn't being utilized as much as he should have been. Much of that was because of the extra coverage being placed on him, which led to more opportunties for his fellow Raider wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.
If you are going to have one of the game's best receivers on your squad, however, you need to make the most of it.
Not only is it necessary for the Raiders to be successful, but it is essential to keep Adams happy.
"It absolutely matters [that Adams is happy]; you're talking about not just the best all-around wide receiver in the National Football League, but you're talking about the best player in your locker room," said former Raiders fullback/running back Marcel Reece when he virtually joined the "Up and Adams" show on Tuesday. "That is someone that can -- Davante Adams is one of those guys who we call the ultimate eraser. The Tom Bradys, the Gronks [Rob Gronkowski] of the world, the Davante Adams, the Tony Gonzalezes of the world, the Travis Kelces and the Patrick Mahomes. They cover up a lot of your deficiencies that you have on your team by simply being great.
"So, when you talk about a guy like Davante Adams and your offensive coordinator, you got to get him in positions to open him up and be successful. And what that means for Davante Adams is get him the ball. Just get him the ball. And if Aidan O'Connell, Gardner Minshew, whoever is throwing the ball, understands that, then you're going to have some success on the offensive side of the football."
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce knows that Adams has to be a factor in the offense. Fans can be sure that he is going to be more incorporated next season. Adams still has much to give, and the Raiders need to use that to their advantage.
