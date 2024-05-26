How the New Kickoff Rules Impact Special Teams Players
The National Football League will implement new kickoff rules this season. Las Vegas Raiders Special Teams Coach Tom McMahon explains some differences.
“You got to be careful about running their legs out,” McMahon said. “But the biggest thing is, for example, let's say I kickoff and I kickoff goals right here to you. That's the point of attack. We have to win on kickoff cover here. The backside is still at the 40-yard line, so we're a long way away. Your point of attack, wherever the ball is kicked, these players are very, very important on kickoff, and they are also important on kickoff return.”
McMahon says Coach Antonio Pierce has given the team time in practice to focus on the new rules.
“It's one of those where the biggest thing he's given us is we get walkthrough time that's built into the practice at the end, so the players can visualize it because this is new to them,” McMahon said. “It's new to everybody. They've never done it. It's very awkward to watch a ball hit and then be able to go.”
McMahon explains how big of a difference the new rule will be for players on kickoff and kickoff return units.
“Just remember, within this play, what we want to do is take away space and speed,” McMahon said. “So, the 25-yard run is gone. And if you really think about what's the biggest difference, just remember that last year at the 40-yard line, guys are going 19 to 21 miles an hour. We're going zero. We're going to zero, so we're starting at nothing, and you're right there at about five yards. You're waiting there to block me, so the collisions are at 7 miles an hour versus 19-20. So, it's a big difference.”
“The blockers are going to have to go when the kickoff cover team goes. And when I say that, just imagine if you're looking back and I kicked off, and you stay looking until he catches it, and then you turn, I'm already gone, and you are not going to be able to see me. It's like trying to fight somebody, and your turned this way, and they're right here, you're probably going to lose that. So, I'm going to have to go when you guys go. And you really watch their feet, so on and so forth. What they could do is they could drop down into a stance, little things to try to get you to false start, so there's some different things going on in the league.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.