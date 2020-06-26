2020 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

While the 2020 football season is still months away, it's never too early to start previewing the season. In this series, I'll preview every game in the Raiders' regular-season and look into each opponent. In Week 10, the Raiders host their rivals, the Denver Broncos.

Offensive Rebuild

Can you name a better way than to beat your rivals in their new hometown, in their new state-of-the-art stadium? No? Well, that's exactly the mindset the Broncos will be walking into Las Vegas with.

The Broncos have been struggling ever since they won Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers, 24-10.

Since then, the Broncos had a winning season only in 2016. It's been three years without a winning season, and the Broncos hope that this season they can turn things around.

Denver added some heat to their offense this off-season by drafting wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in the first round and wide receiver KJ Hamler in the second round. Both receivers averaged more than 15 yards per reception last season—two much-needed weapons for the Broncos offense.

Additionally, a significant move by the Broncos this off-season was signing former Detroit Lion Graham Glasgow to a four-year, $44 million deal. The versatile lineman is expected to start at right guard for the Broncos, adding additional protection for second-year quarterback Drew Lock.

The key to success lies in the Defense

With the Broncos fueling up on their offensive tools, defense will be vital for the Raiders to succeed.

As mentioned in the preview against the Chargers in Week 9, defensive end Maxx Crosby will be a significant player in finding the Raiders defense's success. Crosby booked 10 sacks and forced four fumbles as a rookie last season.

Additionally, if both depth charts remain the same, he'll be matched up with new Bronco Glasgow, a challenge for Crosby but not impossible.

As for the secondary, the Raiders added some much-needed additions during the off-season.

The Raiders signed veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara and picked up cornerback Damon Arnette in the first round of the 2020 draft. The veteran should bring much-needed leadership to the secondary. At the same time, rookie Arnette has the potential to be successful in the NFL, as he had 35 tackles, including 27 solo, at Ohio State last year.

In other words, defense will be the key to defeating the Denver Broncos.

