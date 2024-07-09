Key Las Vegas Raiders Offseason Storylines
Many storylines face the Las Vegas Raiders this upcoming season, mainly the quarterback competition between second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell and newly added former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew.
Both players will continue to compete for the starting quarterback position of one of the most storied franchises in National Football League history. That, combined with the fact that there are not many quarterback competitions around the league, naturally makes that the team’s most significant storyline of the offseason.
However, there are multiple other storylines as well. One of those storylines will undoubtedly be Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy and how well he can install his offensive scheme this offseason. After last season, we saw the Raiders struggle on offense the entire season. All eyes will be on how the Raiders offense looks, especially early in the season. The Raiders have a pretty good idea of what they have on the defensive side of the ball. It is early in the offseason, so the jury will likely be out for a while on this one.
Another storyline to keep an eye on will be how well the Raiders’ group of running backs do now that veteran back Josh Jacobs is no longer with the team. Jacobs leaving in free agency to join the Green Bay Packers opened up a massive opportunity for Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah and Alexander Mattison to fill the void left by Jacobs’ departure.
While Jacobs was one of the most productive backs in the Raiders’ history, he had his fair share of injuries, and the Raiders’ rushing attack was one of the worst in the league for most of last season. The combination of White, Abdullah, and Mattison can collectively be as good, if not better, than the Raiders’ rushing attack last season — depending on Getsy’s playcalling and the team’s ability to execute it.
As the Raiders look to improve in many areas from last season, the addition of veteran defensive lineman Christian Wilkins cannot be understated. For the struggles the Raiders may have on offense this season, the addition of Wilkins gives the Raiders’ defense a chance to be formidable enough to help make up for some of the offense’s deficiencies.
