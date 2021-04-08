Richie Incognito and Kolton Miller Duo to Lead O-Line

Incognito and Miller have played alongside each other for the past two seasons, with the veteran Incognito mentoring Miller.

Guard Richie Incognito and left tackle Kolton Miller are continuing their relationship this season.

After Incognito re-signed with the Raiders and Miller agreed to a contract extension with the Silver and Black, the mentor-mentee combo is back to work on the Raiders front line.

The four-time Pro Bowl veteran Incognito only had praise to say about Miller.

"I think Kolton is a stud," Incognito said via Raiders.com. "I think he's got a bright future ahead of him. He's grown every year as a player. He's a stud out there at left tackle and I don't think he gets enough credit for how good he is."

Miller also only had praise for Incognito, who he’s played alongside for the past two seasons.

"You can look to my side at Richie [Incognito], you can see the power from his hands to his hips and exploding into the person," Miller said. "That's great that we got to keep Richie, and that was one of the things I learned from him just watching him play."

While Incognito played in a mere two games last season, his regular return to the offensive line will be welcomed as the Raiders will be working with a newly built O-line.

Perhaps Miller said it best.

"I'm most excited to get back up (to Las Vegas), get back to work and get our a--es in the playoffs."

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin