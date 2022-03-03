“A Lot to Evaluate” Regarding Alex Leatherwood

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels noted that the Raiders need more out of former first round draft pick Alex Leatherwood.

It’s fairly straightforward. Rookie first-round pick Alex Leatherwood didn’t produce on the field the Silver and Black were hoping for.

As head coach Josh McDaniels builds his new team around him, a major point of emphasis is to not let last year’s first-round draft pick go to waste.

It’s clear McDaniels is aware of the situation.

“I see him as a guy that played football. There’s a lot to evaluate. When you play in as many games as he did as a rookie. There’s good, there’s bad,” McDaniels said at the Scouting Combine.

“But when you’re that young, you look at it as what can we work with, what can we fix. There’s a lot to do in that process. I’ve already spoken to him and that process is underway. And I think what we end up doing is whatever’s best for the Raiders.”

“He’s shown the ability to play in both spots. More guard last year than tackle, but we see him being a contributor, we see him as a guy that we’re really excited to work with.”

While McDaniels feels comfortable noting Leatherwood a “contributor” at the moment, he and the coaching staff want more out of him.

“We’re going to try to get the most out of him.”

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin