Raiders' Offseason OL Moves to Give Starting QB Better Pocket
The Las Vegas Raiders finished No. 17 in offense last season. One way to improve is better quarterback play.
The Raiders have accumulated plenty of weapons for whoever is the starter.
But perhaps more essential than a quarterback's weapons is protection.
Pro Football Focus put it best: "Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcome of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense."
The difference in performance between a quarterback in a clean pocket and a pressured pocket is stark.
Last season, Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell had a clean pocket in 248 dropbacks. In those dropbacks, he managed to throw 245 times. In 122 pressured dropbacks, he was only able to throw 98 times.
O'Connell's completion percentage with a clean pocket was 68.2%, but when he was under pressure, it was 46.9.
O'Connell's play earned an average-to-above-average overall 73 grade from PFF when operating from a clean pocket. Under pressure, O'Connell's grade drops to a 50.
Despite having around 100 fewer attempts while under pressure, O'Connell almost had as many interceptions as he had when in a clean pocket.
The Raiders know that these stats can mean the difference between wins and losses, so General Manager Tom Telesco invested in the offensive lines with several big moves this offseason.
By re-signing center Andre James, Telesco ensured that one of the most productive members of the offensive line stayed in the Silver and Black. Last season, James ranked ninth among all centers in PFF grade -- 74.6.
Telesco gave the offensive line depth and experience by signing former Chicago Bears Pro Bowler Cody Whitehair before the draft.
Perhaps the most captivating additions to the offensive line were draftees.
Oregon interior lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson was considered to be a first-round-pick-worthy talent. Last season, Powers-Johnson had a PFF pass-blocking grade of 90.6. PFF wrote, "[Powers-Johnson] possesses starting-caliber power and finesse traits at center or guard ... He is dominant enough at his position to be considered a top-20 talent."
Telesco was able to select Powers-Johnson with the No. 44 pick.
In the third round, the Raiders took Maryland tackle Delmar "DJ" Glaze.
Glaze has excellent size at 6-foot-5, 328 pounds, and his biggest strength is pass protection. Over the past two seasons, Glaze earned pass-blocking grades over 80 from PFF. He will still be 21 at the start of the season.
The most recent addition the Raiders made to the offensive line was three-time Pro Bowler Andrus Peat. He will give the Silver and Black more experience and depth on the line.
Telesco's busy offseason should give the winner of the quarterback competition an adequate chance to make plays.
