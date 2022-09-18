Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Chargers

The Las Vegas know from last season how important getting off to a good start can be for having a chance to make the postseason.

Going 0-2 would severely damage those chances, which is what the Raiders and Arizona Cardinals face for whatever team loses on Sunday.

It should lead to us seeing some desperation from both teams, and we have the final keys and predictions for what could lead to a Raiders win.

Is this the first game where we see all of the Raiders weapons get involved?

Wide receiver Davante Adams had about as good of a debut as anyone could have imagined, catching 10 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown.

There's no doubt he's going to be a consistent presence every week, but the appeal of the Raiders offense going into this season was how well rounded the skill talent was around quarterback Derek Carr.

Running back Josh Jacobs saw only 11 touches in Week 1, and receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller had seven combined catches.

Against a Cardinals defense that doesn't have near the depth that the Raiders saw last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, there should be more opportunities for the Raiders other playmakers to get involved.

Raiders pass rush needs to get home

Despite having on paper one of the best pass rushing duos in the NFL, the Raiders didn't record a sack against the Chargers in Week 1.

Against the Cardinals, the Raiders will be facing a much lesser offensive line, and they need to take advantage of that.

Defensive end Chandler Jones should be particularly motivated to put on a big performance in his first return to Arizona after signing with the Raiders this past offseason.

Final game predictions

The mark of a good team is being able to consistently beat the opponents that you should, and the Raiders have the opportunity to do just that against the Cardinals.

In a division that figures to be as cutthroat as the AFC West could be this season, the Raiders can't afford to go 0-2, and that need will lift them above Arizona.

Final score: Raiders 31, Cardinals 23

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin