REPORT: Raiders' Defense Ranked One of the Best in the League
Their defense carried the Las Vegas Raiders last season.
Las Vegas entered the offseason off a disappointing season overall. Still, they’ve been optimistic for next season after ending last season, winning three of their final four games and nearly four of their final five games. Las Vegas finished the season with a defense ranked ninth in scoring defense, and it added defensive lineman Christian Wilkins to its defensive line this offseason, which should help improve its defense even more.
As the Raiders’ defense looks to build upon a successful season, their potential hasn’t gone unnoticed. Bleacher Report’s scouting department ranked the Raiders' defense the eighth-best defense in the league.
“The Raiders season was a tale of two halves last season,” Bleacher Report’s scouting department said. “The team, including the defense, was a mess under Josh McDaniels, and they struggled to a 3-5 start to the season. When McDaniels was fired, and Antonio Pierce took over as the interim head coach, the defense blossomed.
“Over the second half of the season, they were among the best-scoring defenses in the league with a pass rush that averaged over three sacks a game. Adding Christian Wilkins to the mix through free agency should ensure that they have one of the better pass rushes in the league. If Tyree Wilson and Jakorian Bennett can take steps forward after their rookie seasons, this unit has a ton of potential.”
As noted, the Raiders could still use some help at cornerback. Bleacher Report’s scouting department suggests the Raiders’ defensive backs need the most improvement.
“The secondary has to prove itself if the Raiders are going to build on the momentum of last year,” the department said.
“Jack Jones was a revelation after getting released by the Patriots in the middle of the season, but he has to prove that he can consistently be the team's No. 1 corner. They also need either Bennett or veteran Brandon Facyson to claim the spot opposite Jones. The safeties should also be feeling the pressure to earn their spot. Both Marcus Epps and Tre'Von Moehrig are in the final years of their contract. It's easy to feel really good about the front seven. The secondary still has a fair amount of questions, though.”
